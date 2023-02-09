Left Menu

Govt making holistic efforts for wildlife sustainability, protection: Scindia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2023 10:38 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 10:29 IST
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The government is making holistic efforts to ensure wildlife sustainability and protection, with the strategy focussed on four key pillars, including infrastructure, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

Briefing reporters here on the Union government's initiatives for wildlife conservation since 2014, Scindia said a 360 degrees approach has been adopted and emphasised the importance of ''animal passage plans'' along with development.

With such plans, the effort is to ensure a safe environment for wildlife animals, the minister said.

The strategy for wildlife conservation is focused on four pillars -- population, policy, people and infrastructure, Scindia added.

He is in charge of ministries of civil aviation and steel.

