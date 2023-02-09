G20: Urban-20 City Sherpas' meet begins in Ahmedabad

A two-day Urban-20 City Sherpas' meet that aims to focus on promoting solidarity among cities to find common solutions that are in sync with the overall objectives of the G20 began here on Thursday. This is the third of the G20 events which is being held in Gujarat as part of India's presidency of the G20, or Group of 20. The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation are holding the two-day inception meeting attended by sherpas of the cities identified for U20. After the meeting concludes, a draft communique will be finalised that will be issued during the mayoral summit later this year, likely in July. HUA Joint Secretary Kunal Kumar told PTI that representatives of over 30 international cities are participating in the two-day event to discuss the sustainable development of cities.

One of the engagement groups of G20, the U20 provides a platform for cities from G20 countries to facilitate discussions on key issues of urban development, such as climate change, social inclusion, sustainable mobility, and affordable housing, and propose collective solutions. An official said that with millions of people living in dense urban areas, cities are among the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, disasters, environmental degradation, resource depletion, growth and socioeconomic inequality. ''We must take action in time to harness the potential of urbanisation as a catalyst to drive the right kind of growth that is sustainable, inclusive, and equitable,'' the official said. The sixth U20 highlights six priority areas -- environment-friendly behaviour, water security, climate finance, local identity, urban planning and administration, and digitalisation of urban amenities. The Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting was organised at the Tent City in Gujarat's Rann of Kutch as part of India's G20 presidency earlier this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)