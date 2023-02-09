Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes north coast of Papua, Indonesia - EMSC
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck the north coast of Papua, Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Thursday.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
