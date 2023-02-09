First aid convoy en route to Turkish border to enter northwest Syria today -two aid sources to Reuters
Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 12:52 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 12:50 IST
The first convoy of humanitarian assistance for northwest Syrians hit by the earthquake is en route to the southern Turkish border with the hope of crossing on Thursday, two aid sources told Reuters.
One aid source said the convoy included six trucks.
