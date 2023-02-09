Left Menu

Fresh snowfall in many places in Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-02-2023 13:41 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 13:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Most areas in north Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Thursday while the rest of the valley was hit by rains, bringing down the mercury levels, officials said here.

Snowfall started on Wednesday night at Gulmarg ski resort in Baramulla district, which is scheduled to host the Khelo India Winter Games from Friday, they said.

The snowfall started on Thursday morning in the rest of the Baramulla, Kupwara, and Giurez sector of the Bandipora district. In south Kashmir, snowfall was reported from the Shopian district.

In the rest of the valley, light to moderate rainfall was reported that ended three days of sunshine and brought back wintry conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

