Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy tells EU summit: no free Europe without free Ukraine

"Europe is free, Europe will be free and Europe is united."

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 17:25 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 17:23 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy tells EU summit: no free Europe without free Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told European Union leaders in Brussels there was no free Europe without free Ukraine as he tours Europe to ask allies for more arms to fight Russia and push Kyiv's bid to join the Western bloc.

"Europe should not have gray zones, our whole continent should be open to European destiny," Zelenskiy told the 27 national EU leaders gathered for a summit in Brussels ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion against Ukraine. "Unity of Europe is fundamental to security."

"Free Europe cannot be imagined without free Ukraine," he said. "Europe is free, Europe will be free and Europe is united."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023