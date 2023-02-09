Earthquake death toll in northwest Syria climbs to more than 1,930 -civil defence
Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 18:19 IST
At least 1,930 people were killed in opposition-held northwest Syria by the major earthquake, Syria's civil defence said on Thursday.
Syrian civil defence said on Twitter the casualties toll has risen to 1,930 deaths and more than 2,950 injured.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement