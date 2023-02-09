Left Menu

U.N. quake aid convoy reaches Syria where 'everything' needed

"The U.N. are not delivering the aid that we are in most need of to help us save lives with time running out," Raed al Saleh, who leads the White Helmets volunteer rescue group in the area, told Reuters. Volunteers and rescue workers were relying on simple tools and old cranes in towns and cities that have seen whole neighbourhoods wiped out, charities and rescuers said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 18:20 IST
U.N. quake aid convoy reaches Syria where 'everything' needed
Geir Pedersen Image Credit: IANS

The first United Nations convoy carrying emergency aid to a rebel-held area of Syria stricken three days ago by a deadly earthquake

crossed from Turkey on Thursday. The trucks, with materials from jerrycans to blankets, went via the Bab Al Hawa crossing to Idlib city in an area of northwest Syria where 4 million people, many uprooted by civil war, had relied on aid even before Monday's quake.

The disaster has killed more than 17,000 people in Turkey and Syria, leaving hundreds of thousands homeless. "We need life-saving aid," U.N. envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen told reporters in Geneva.

"It's desperately needed by civilians wherever they are, irrespective of borders and boundaries. We need it urgently through the fastest, most direct and most effective routes. They need more of absolutely everything." With frustration rising at the slow delivery of aid, Turkish officials said they would open other crossing points into Syria in two days if security was sound.

'TIME RUNNING OUT' Pedersen called for assurances there would be no political hindrances within Syria, where President Bashar al-Assad has been fighting rebels since 2011.

Rescue workers said the U.N. aid was insufficient, with heavy equipment for search-and-rescue operations still needed in areas where people remained buried under debris. "The U.N. are not delivering the aid that we are in most need of to help us save lives with time running out," Raed al Saleh, who leads the White Helmets volunteer rescue group in the area, told Reuters.

Volunteers and rescue workers were relying on simple tools and old cranes in towns and cities that have seen whole neighbourhoods wiped out, charities and rescuers said. Mazen Aloush, a spokesperson on the Syrian side of the border crossing, said six U.N. trucks had passed with medical and relief supplies en route to the neediest people in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023