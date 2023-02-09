Left Menu

Spanish shelter seeks homes abroad for mistreated greyhounds

There is no culture of having greyhounds as pets in our country so far," said Rocio Arrabal, head of the Benjamin Mehnert shelter and rescue foundation in the Andalusian town of Utrera. They mostly find homes in other European countries, but some travel as far as the United Stated and Canada, Arrabal said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 19:10 IST
Spanish shelter seeks homes abroad for mistreated greyhounds

Some young and lively, others with greying muzzles and limping - hundreds of greyhounds are waiting in a dog shelter in southern Spain which hopes to find homes for the mistreated animals abroad as greyhounds are not common as pets in Spain.

"Ninety percent of our adoptions are abroad. There is no culture of having greyhounds as pets in our country so far," said Rocio Arrabal, head of the Benjamin Mehnert shelter and rescue foundation in the Andalusian town of Utrera. The 'galgo' greyhounds are used to track or catch animals such as deer, wild boar and rabbits, but are often discarded when injured or sick.

Hunting dogs have become a divisive issue in Spain, whose hunting industry is worth an estimated 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) a year and has a powerful lobby. Parliament approved on Thursday a bill aimed at bolstering animal rights, banning the sale of pets in shops, converting zoos into wildlife recovery centres and imposing prison sentences for abusers, but hunting dogs had been excluded from the bill.

The shelter houses around 600 dogs, mainly galgos. They mostly find homes in other European countries, but some travel as far as the United Stated and Canada, Arrabal said. About 167,000 dogs were abandoned in Spain in 2021, many following the end of the hunting season, according to Barcelona-based Affinity Foundation. (Additional reporting by Miguel Gutierrez, writing by Miguel Gutierrez and Andrei Khalip, editing by Alexandra Hudson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023