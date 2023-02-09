Left Menu

Two-year old rescued from rubble 79 hours after earthquake in Turkey

Hundreds of thousands were left homeless by the earthquakes centred in southern Turkey, having to endure cold weather and a lack of resources, with hopes fading of many more people being found alive in the ruins.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 21:10 IST
A two-year old boy was rescued on Thursday from the rubble of a building that collapsed in the southern city of Antakya, 79 hours after a massive earthquake struck the area this week, killing more than 19,000 people in Turkey and Syria. Footage from Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) showed rescue workers looking into a narrow opening in the debris of a building in Antakya and pulling out the boy as he wept.

A worker from Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) carried the boy away and handed him over to health workers, as bystanders filmed the rescue on their phones. Hundreds of thousands were left homeless by the earthquakes centred in southern Turkey, having to endure cold weather and a lack of resources, with hopes fading of many more people being found alive in the ruins. (Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler, William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

