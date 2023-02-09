Earthquake disaster: ‘We must put people first’ urges Guterres in race to save lives
UN News | Updated: 09-02-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 21:11 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FBI raids secret Chinese police station in New York
Jury convicts New York bike path attacker, to weigh death penalty
Man behind New York bike path attack convicted on murder, terrorism charges
U.S. NTSB to investigate road crash that killed six in New York
Officials: 6 die, 3 injured in crash in upstate New York