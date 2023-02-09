Syria's quake death toll in gov't-held areas reaches 1,347 - state media
At least 1,347 people have been killed from a deadly earthquake that rocked Syria and Turkey this week, state media reported on Thursday, citing Syria's health minister.
The figure excludes rebel-held areas of Syria.
