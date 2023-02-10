Left Menu

Britain boosts aid for Syria, Turkey after earthquakes

Britain is committing additional funding - at least 3 million pounds ($3.65 million) - to support search and rescue operations and emergency relief in Syria after earthquakes in the region, the foreign ministry said on Thursday. "Given the magnitude of the earthquakes and difficulties in accessing affected areas in North West Syria, the UK will be providing The White Helmets with additional funding to aid their major search-and-rescue operations," it said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2023 02:18 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 02:18 IST
Britain boosts aid for Syria, Turkey after earthquakes

Britain is committing additional funding - at least 3 million pounds ($3.65 million) - to support search and rescue operations and emergency relief in Syria after earthquakes in the region, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"Given the magnitude of the earthquakes and difficulties in accessing affected areas in North West Syria, the UK will be providing The White Helmets with additional funding to aid their major search-and-rescue operations," it said in a statement. Separately, the defence ministry said late on Thursday it would send a field hospital, critical care air support team and aircraft to Turkey help provide emergency care treatment to survivors of the earthquake there.

Its Hercules C130 military aircraft will be used to move casualties within Turkey, the ministry said. "The UK stands ready to assist our close allies and friends during this terrible time," defence minister Ben Wallace said. "We will keep options open for further assistance as requested."

Britain has dispatched other support to the region this week, including items such as tents and blankets

and 76 search-and-rescue

specialists and equipment. ($1 = 0.8222 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023