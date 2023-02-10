Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Like Earth, Saturn has four seasons and each season on this dynamic gas giant planet lasts approximately seven Earth years. A new image captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope heralds the start of "spoke season" on the planet, with the appearance of two smudgy spokes in the B ring on the left.

According to NASA, the ephemeral features, which were first observed by NASA's Voyager mission in the early 1980s, don't last long. The spokes disappear when it is near the summer or winter solstice on Saturn, but as the autumnal equinox of Saturn's northern hemisphere approaches on May 6, 2025, it is anticipated that the spokes will become increasingly noticeable and observable.

These mysterious features around Saturn's rings can appear dark or light depending on the illumination and viewing angles.

Video Credits: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center; Lead Producer: Paul Morris

Scientists are yet to fully explain the cause and nature of the spokes. It is suspected they are ring material that is temporarily charged and levitated by the interaction between Saturn's magnetic field and the solar wind, but this hypothesis has not been confirmed.

"Despite years of excellent observations by the Cassini mission, the precise beginning and duration of the spoke season is still unpredictable, rather like predicting the first storm during hurricane season," NASA senior planetary scientist Amy Simon, head of the Hubble Outer Planet Atmospheres Legacy (OPAL) program.

Hubble will be on the job studying the spokes on Saturn's rings, thanks to time dedicated to Saturn in the mission's ongoing Outer Planet Atmospheres Legacy (OPAL) program.