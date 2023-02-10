NASA telescope captures hidden light shows on the Sun

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/JAXA

NASA’s Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR) - the first space telescope capable of taking focused high-energy X-ray observations - has captured some hidden light shows on the Sun, including the high-energy X-rays emitted by the hottest material in its atmosphere. This view could help scientists solve one of the biggest mysteries about our life-giving star - why the Sun's corona reaches more than a million degrees.

NuSTAR is a space-based X-ray observatory launched on June 13, 2012, to study high-energy X-rays, including those emitted by black holes, neutron stars, and supernova remnants, among others.

The above image is a composite of the observations by three space observatories - NASA's NuSTAR (represented as blue), the X-ray Telescope (XRT) on the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency's Hinode mission (green) and the Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA) on NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (red).

NuSTAR's view of the Sun is a mosaic of 25 images, taken in June 2022. The observatory sees high-energy X-rays at only a few locations in the Sun's atmosphere while XRT and AIA detect low-energy X-rays and ultraviolet light, respectively.

These observations coincided with NASA's Parker Solar Probe's 12th of 24 planned close encounters with the Sun, called perihelion. It is the first-ever mission to touch our life-giving star and unlock the mysteries of its atmosphere.