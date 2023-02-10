Left Menu

Rain in J-K's Ramban triggers landslides, blocks highway

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-02-2023 12:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 12:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Friday due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains in Ramban district, officials said.

The only all-weather 270-km highway linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked by the landslides at Panthiyal, Cafeteria Morh, and Dalwas areas with over 200 vehicles stranded at several places on the route.

The fresh shooting stones badly damaged an iron tunnel setup at this point to facilitate traffic in Panthiyal area, they said.

Efforts are underway to remove the debris from the landslides, they added.

