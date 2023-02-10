Rain in J-K's Ramban triggers landslides, blocks highway

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Friday due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains in Ramban district, officials said.

The only all-weather 270-km highway linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked by the landslides at Panthiyal, Cafeteria Morh, and Dalwas areas with over 200 vehicles stranded at several places on the route.

The fresh shooting stones badly damaged an iron tunnel setup at this point to facilitate traffic in Panthiyal area, they said.

Efforts are underway to remove the debris from the landslides, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)