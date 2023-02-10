Compelling evidence of mass migration of stars into our neigbouring galaxy

An international team of astronomers have found compelling evidence of a mass migration of stars into the Andromeda galaxy - our nearest intergalactic neighbour.

Led by astronomers at NSF's NOIRLab, the team found this new evidence using the DOE's Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) on the Nicholas U. Mayall 4-meter Telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory. DESI is the most powerful multi-object survey spectrograph in the world and is designed to measure the effect of dark energy on the expansion of the universe. It can measure the spectra of more than 100,000 galaxies every night.

Andromeda, also known as Messier 31 (M31), is located over 2 million light-years away in the constellation Andromeda. The team measured the motions of nearly 7500 stars in the inner halo of the galaxy and found telltale patterns in the positions and motions of stars that revealed how these stars began their lives as part of another galaxy that merged with Andromeda about 2 billion years ago.

"We have never before seen this so clearly in the motions of stars, nor had we seen some of the structures that result from this merger. Our emerging picture is that the history of the Andromeda Galaxy is similar to that of our own Galaxy, the Milky Way. The inner halos of both galaxies are dominated by a single immigration event," Sergey Koposov, an astrophysicist at the University of Edinburgh and coauthor of the paper, said in a statement.

The majority of the stars in the halo of our Milky Way galaxy were formed in another galaxy that merged with ours 8 to 10 billion years ago. Astronomers can learn about one of the major events in the history of the Milky Way by studying the remnants of a similar, yet more recent, galaxy merger in M31.

What's next?

The researchers now plan to use the unparalleled capabilities of DESI and the Mayall Telescope to explore more of the Andromeda galaxy's outlying stars.