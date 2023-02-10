Left Menu

Russian forces strike Ukraine, air raid sirens wail across the country

Russian forces struck critical infrastructure in several parts of Ukraine in overnight attacks and at least 17 missiles hit the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia in an hour early on Friday.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-02-2023 13:10 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 13:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Russian forces struck critical infrastructure in several parts of Ukraine in overnight attacks and at least 17 missiles hit the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia in an hour early on Friday. Air sirens blared across the country during the morning rush hour and local officials urged civilians to take shelter, warning of potential new strikes. "Enemy aviation is in the air and ships which can carry Kaliber missiles are in the sea. The enemy launched the missiles. The air alert will be long," said Maksym Marchenko, regional governor of the southern region of Odesa.

"Please do not ignore the air alert sirens, and go to the shelters." The attack on Zaporizhzhia was the heaviest since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, local officials said.

Critical infrastructure was also hit Khmelnitskyi in western Ukraine, Kharkiv in the northeast and the Dnipropetrovsk region in the centre of the country, regional officials said. Air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat told Ukrainian television that Ukrainian air defences had shot down five of seven drones and five out of six Kaliber missiles launched at Ukraine.

The air force also said 35 S-300 missiles were launched in the Kharkiv and Zaporizhizhia regions. Ukraine's air defences are unable to shoot down these type of missiles. Officials also said they ordered emergency shutdowns of electricity across the country following the attacks on infrastructure.

"There is a big threat of a missile attack. I want to stress again - do not ignore the air alert sirens," said Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv city military administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

