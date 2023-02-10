Left Menu

IRB Infra toll revenue grows 36 pc to Rs 374.81 cr in Jan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2023 14:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 14:04 IST
IRB Infra toll revenue grows 36 pc to Rs 374.81 cr in Jan
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) on Friday said its revenue from toll collection grew 36 per cent to Rs 374.81 crore in January 2023.

The toll collection stood at Rs 276.44 crore in January 2022, IRB said in a statement.

''The consistently robust growth in toll revenue across all our projects over last year reflects economic stability that the country has achieved post-pandemic, and these corridors are playing a vital role in it,'' Virendra D Mhaiskar, Chairman & Managing Director of IRB Infrastructure Developers said.

IRB has a track record of constructing, tolling, operating and maintaining around 15,500 lane km across India.

IRB Infrastructure Developers is India's leading and one of the largest integrated infrastructure players in the highways sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

