S.Africa's Transnet says heavy rains disrupt link to regional countries

South Africa's freight rail utility Transnet on Friday said heavy rains have disrupted services on its North East Corridor, which links with countries in southern Africa. "Heavy rains have caused severe disruptions in the North East Corridor. Our teams are out in full force and assessing the damage to the rail line," Transnet said in a brief statement. The state-owned firm did not provide more detail, but said it would provide further information during the day.

The North East Corridor links South Africa to Swaziland, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the Transnet website. Commodities moved on the line include coal, chrome, phosphate and timber.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)