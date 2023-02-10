Left Menu

Commercial building gutted in major fire in Thiruvananthapuram

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-02-2023 17:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 17:22 IST
Commercial building gutted in major fire in Thiruvananthapuram
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire broke out in a commercial building at busy Vazhuthacaud in the heart of the Kerala capital on Friday, police said.

It further said that the aquarium shop, where the fire broke out in the afternoon, was completely gutted.

Thick black smoke was billowing from the building, located on M P Appan Road here, local residents said.

Several units of fire services personnel rushed to the spot and are trying to contain the flames, police said, adding that more details would be available later.

Seeking to avoid further dangers, people are being evacuated from nearby houses and other buildings, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global
4
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023