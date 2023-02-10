NASA's Lucy to get close-up view of small main belt asteroid this fall

NASA's asteroid hunter Lucy will add another asteroid flyby to its 4-billion-mile journey. The spacecraft will get a close-up view of a small main-belt asteroid in the Fall of 2023 to test its innovative asteroid-tracking navigation system.

Initially, Lucy was not planned to fly by any asteroids until 2025, but the mission team identified as-yet unnamed asteroid in the inner main belt, designated (152830) 1999 VD57, as a new target for the spacecraft. It will be the smallest main belt asteroid ever visited by a spacecraft.

According to NASA, Lucy's pioneering terminal tracking system will solve a long-standing problem for flyby missions - when a spacecraft approaches an asteroid, it is quite difficult to determine exactly how far it is from the asteroid, and exactly which way to point the cameras.

"In the past, most flyby missions have accounted for this uncertainty by taking a lot of images of the region where the asteroid might be, meaning low efficiency and lots of images of blank space. Lucy will be the first flyby mission to employ this innovative and complex system to automatically track the asteroid during the encounter. This novel system will allow the team to take many more images of the target," said Hal Levison, Lucy's principal investigator from the Southwest Research Institute Boulder, Colorado office.

The new asteroid target provides an excellent opportunity to validate this new procedure. Moreover, the geometry of the November 2023 encounter is very similar to the mission's planned Trojan asteroid encounters, which allows the team to carry out a dress rehearsal under similar conditions well in advance.