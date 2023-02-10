Air India SATS to develop multi-modal cargo hub at Noida Airport

The Noida International Airport (NIA) has selected Air India SATS (AISATS), a leading organisation in the cargo and logistics sector, to develop a multi-modal cargo hub (MMCH) at the upcoming airport, an official statement said on Friday.

Spanning across 80 acres of land, the upcoming cargo hub will provide quick, convenient and intermodal connectivity to and from manufacturing hubs in the country, it said.

The cargo and logistics infrastructure and ecosystem will cater to a differentiated catchment and several upcoming industrial clusters in NCR and Uttar Pradesh, creating a cargo gateway for Northern India, the statement added.

"We are convinced that our novel approach to plan and develop a multi-modal cargo hub with integrated facilities and seamless processes will support the cargo and logistics industry in North India. The Noida International Airport cargo hub will help Western Uttar Pradesh and the NCR fully develop its cargo and logistics potential," Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann said.

"The multi-modal cargo hub will bring predictability in operations and address existing logistics bottlenecks through digitisation and enable seamless and fast processes. We are confident that Air India SATS (AISATS) is the perfect partner to bring this vision to life, owing to its global footprint and long-standing experience. We look forward to this strategic partnership with AISATS to make NIA a preferred cargo hub in Northern India," Schnellmann said.

AISATS has expertise in ground-and-cargo-handling and is present at five airports in India. It handles 1,30,000 flights annually both in cargo-and-ground-handling.

Air India SATS CEO Sanjay Gupta said, "We are excited to partner with Noida International Airport to build a state-of-the-art, modern, and efficient cargo infrastructure, by making the best use of technology. India is envisioned to become the next logistics hub for the world and the government is taking necessary measures to make logistics more efficient and globally competitive." "We are aiming to develop world-class infrastructure to deliver a seamless, best-in-class cargo experience for all stakeholders. Catering to a large catchment area with a huge growth potential owing to multi-modal connectivity, we are certain that this multi-modal cargo hub will truly become the gateway to North India," Gupta said.

According to the statement, the MMCH will comprise an integrated cargo terminal combined with an integrated warehousing and logistics zone.

"This unique logistics zone will offer a transhipment centre, as well as a warehouse zone for freight forwarders and integrators. The MMCH will also provide for transportation facilities to support road-to-road, road-to-air, and air-to-road movements," it stated.

"Overall, the infrastructure at Noida International Airport's MMCH is focussed on efficiency, scalability, seamless process flows as well as common digital infrastructure and systems," it added.

Construction work of the first phase of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, some 75 kms off Delhi, is currently underway and scheduled to be completed in 2024.

