Turkey's death toll rises to 19,388 after earthquakes
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 10-02-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 20:00 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that death toll from major earthquakes in the country rose to 19,388 while 77,711 people were injured as a result.
Speaking in Malatya, Erdogan also said the government will provide relocation aid and rent support for the people from earthquake-hit zone.
