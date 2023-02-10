Turkey's death toll rises to 19,388 after earthquakes

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that death toll from major earthquakes in the country rose to 19,388 while 77,711 people were injured as a result.

Speaking in Malatya, Erdogan also said the government will provide relocation aid and rent support for the people from earthquake-hit zone.

