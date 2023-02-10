Left Menu

Tribal body calls for road, rail blockades in fives states on Feb 11

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 10-02-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 20:27 IST
Tribal body calls for road, rail blockades in fives states on Feb 11
Tribal body Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan (ASA) on Friday called for a blockade in five eastern states of the country on February 11 over a host of issues, including asserting its rights over 'Marang Buru' or Parsnath Hills in Jharkhand's Giridih and recognition of Sarna as a religion in the next census.

The dawn-to-dusk road and rail blockades will be held in Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Assam and West Bengal, ASA president Salkhan Murmu said in Jamshedpur.

February 11 is the birth anniversary of Tilka Murmu who is first freedom fighter from the Santal community to take up arms against the British, he said.

ASA launched ''Marang Buru Bachao Yatra'' on January 17 in these five states to assert its rights over the hills, which is also one of the holiest sights of the Jain community. The tribals consider Parasnath Hill as the holiest 'jeherthan' (place of worship).

The ASA is also demanding enlisting of Jharkhandi adivasis living in Andaman and Nicobar and Assam for decades in the Schedule Tribe category, and opposing inclusion of the Kurmi community in the ST category, Murmu, a former MP, said.

The ''Marang Buru Bachao Yatra'' will end on February 28, he said.

The Santal tribe has a sizeable population in Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Assam and West Bengal and are nature worshippers.

