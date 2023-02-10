Left Menu

Pusa Road to go under maintenance under Rs 11.28 cr project

The projects include the strengthening of the road from Pusa roundabout to Dayal Chowk, Pusa Institute IARI, the internal lane from Ratanpuri Chowk to Pusa Employment Exchange Gate, and OP Bharti Marg and Road No 42 from Haryana Maitri Bhawan to Parwana Road Cut and further to Outer Ring Road.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia directed the officials to follow global standards of street design and ensure compliance with all safety standards during the maintenance work.The Delhi Government is working in a phased manner to strengthen the roads of Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 20:28 IST
  • India

Pusa Road here is set to get a facelift with the city government approving two projects worth Rs 11.28 crore to beautify the road, a government statement said on Friday. The projects include the strengthening of the road from Pusa roundabout to Dayal Chowk, Pusa Institute (IARI), the internal lane from Ratanpuri Chowk to Pusa Employment Exchange Gate, and OP Bharti Marg and Road No 42 from Haryana Maitri Bhawan to Parwana Road Cut and further to Outer Ring Road.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia directed the officials to follow ''global standards'' of street design and ensure compliance with all safety standards during the maintenance work.

''The Delhi Government is working in a phased manner to strengthen the roads of Delhi. Given that these roads were constructed long ago they are currently in need of maintenance. Thus the work of maintenance and beautification is being started here now,'' Sisodia said.

''To avoid any further inconvenience to the commuters, PWD officials have been asked to complete the work in the stipulated time and ensure all the safety guidelines,'' he added. The PWD is using advanced machines and technologies to ensure long-lasting roads across Delhi, the statement said.

The strengthening of the road from Pusa roundabout to Dayal Chowk, Pusa Institute (IARI), the internal lane from Ratanpuri Chowk to Pusa Employment Exchange Gate and OP Bharti Marg will be done at the cost of Rs 8.55 crore.

The maintenance of Road No. 42 from Haryana Maitri Bhawan to Parwana Road Cut and further to Outer Ring Road will be strengthened at the cost of Rs 2.72 crore. The project will include the maintenance of pavements, street lights, central verges, and service lanes along the entire road, lane marking, white-washing of parapet walls, and painting of kerbstones and railings.

The government will also beautify the road by doing plantation work on central verges and roadsides.

