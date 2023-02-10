HP: Fresh snow in higher reaches, intermittent light rains in mid, low hills

The higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Shimla districts of Himachal Pradesh experienced a fresh spell of snowfall on Friday while widespread light rainfall was recorded in the mid and low hills of the state, according to the weather office.

Data from the meteorological department showed Koksar received 41 cm of snow, followed by Kothi 35 cm, Gondla 25 cm, Keylong 23 cm, Kukumseri 21.5 cm, Udaipur 17 cm, Hansa 10 cm, Kalpa 7 cm, Khadrala 3 cm and Pooh and Shilaroo 2 cm each. The fresh snowfall led to the closure of 84 roads.

With this, the number of roads closed due to snow increased from 132 on Thursday evening to 216 on Friday morning, including four national highways. The highest number of 148 roads were closed in Lahaul and Spiti, followed by 43 in Kinnaur, nine in Kullu, seven in Chamba, two in Kangra and one in Shimla district.

Around 250 transformers and 10 water schemes were disrupted in the state. Shimla town also witnessed a hail storm.

The district administration of Lahaul and Spiti has advised tourists and residents to avoid unnecessary travel in case of snowfall, and informed that the Manali-Leh National Highway (NH-03), Darcha-Shinkula road, Kaza road (NH-505), Graphu-Kaza road and the Sumdo-Losar road were closed for all types of vehicles.

The Pangi-Killar state highway (SH-26) was closed following an avalanche near Tindi, it said.

Intermittent widespread rains were recorded in the mid and low hills. Manali witnessed 38 mm downpour, Tissa 37 mm, Wangtoo and Bharmour 19 mm each, Seobagh 15 mm, Kasol 14 mm, Tinder 13 mm, Chamba 11 mm, Bhuntar 10.5 mm, Sarahan 7 mm and Reckong Peo 5.5 mm. Dharamshala, Shimla, Palampur, Mandi, Bilaspur and Kufri received 1-4 mm of rainfall, the weather office said.

The local Met station had issued a yellow warning of thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in the lower and mid hills and plains on Friday. It has predicted light rain and snow at isolated places in the mid and high hills on February 11 (Saturday).

A fresh feeble western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from February 14, it said.

Intense cold wave conditions prevailed in most parts of the state on Friday as the skies remained overcast and strong icy winds lashed the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)