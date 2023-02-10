Left Menu

Blue Origin to launch ESCAPADE Mars mission for NASA in late 2024

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 10-02-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 21:00 IST
Blue Origin to launch ESCAPADE Mars mission for NASA in late 2024
Image Credits: Rocket Lab USA/UC Berkeley

NASA has selected Blue Origin, an American privately funded aerospace manufacturer and spaceflight services company, to provide launch service for its Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers (ESCAPADE) mission to Mars in late 2024.

The mission is part of the NASA Small Innovative Missions for Planetary Exploration program. It will launch on Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket from Space Launch Complex-36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Led by the University of California, Berkeley, ESCAPADE will study how the Red Planet's magnetosphere, the magnetized area of space around the planet, interacts with the solar wind, and the processes driving its atmospheric escape. The mission consists of two identical interplanetary spacecraft, each of which will carry three instruments - a magnetometer to measure the magnetic field, an electrostatic analyzer to measure ions and electrons, and a Langmuir probe for measuring plasma density and solar extreme ultraviolet flux - to study the Martian magnetosphere.

The twin spacecraft will spend 11 months in interplanetary space before entering a highly elliptical orbit around the Red Planet.

" Studying different magnetospheres gives scientists a better understanding of space weather, which can protect astronauts and satellites both as they orbit Earth and explore the solar system," NASA said in a statement on Friday.

Blue Origin is one of 13 companies NASA selected for its Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare (VADR) launch services contract in 2022. VADR provides FAA-licensed commercial launch services for payloads that can tolerate higher risk.

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
3
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023