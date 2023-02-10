Blue Origin to launch ESCAPADE Mars mission for NASA in late 2024

NASA has selected Blue Origin, an American privately funded aerospace manufacturer and spaceflight services company, to provide launch service for its Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers (ESCAPADE) mission to Mars in late 2024.

The mission is part of the NASA Small Innovative Missions for Planetary Exploration program. It will launch on Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket from Space Launch Complex-36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Led by the University of California, Berkeley, ESCAPADE will study how the Red Planet's magnetosphere, the magnetized area of space around the planet, interacts with the solar wind, and the processes driving its atmospheric escape. The mission consists of two identical interplanetary spacecraft, each of which will carry three instruments - a magnetometer to measure the magnetic field, an electrostatic analyzer to measure ions and electrons, and a Langmuir probe for measuring plasma density and solar extreme ultraviolet flux - to study the Martian magnetosphere.

The twin spacecraft will spend 11 months in interplanetary space before entering a highly elliptical orbit around the Red Planet.

" Studying different magnetospheres gives scientists a better understanding of space weather, which can protect astronauts and satellites both as they orbit Earth and explore the solar system," NASA said in a statement on Friday.

🛰 A mission to Mars in now part of NASA’s VADR contract!@BlueOrigin will launch ESCAPADE, the Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers, in late 2024. 🚀ESCAPADE will use two identical small spacecraft to study the Martian magnetosphere! https://t.co/v11IpMVWHK pic.twitter.com/xiukkQORo1 — NASA's Launch Services Program (@NASA_LSP) February 10, 2023

Blue Origin is one of 13 companies NASA selected for its Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare (VADR) launch services contract in 2022. VADR provides FAA-licensed commercial launch services for payloads that can tolerate higher risk.