Chaudhary shines in boys U-16 600m semi-final

Mathura's Chirag Chaudhary emerged as the fastest qualifier in the boys U-16 600m semifinal, clocking 1:24.59s in the National Inter-District Junior Athletics Meet (NIDJAM) here on Friday. Three others to break the beam inside 1:25s -- Akshay Dabre (Dehradun), Sayed Sabeer Sayed Suleman (Bangalore Urban) and Potharaboina Sandeep Kumar (Warangal Urban) -- produced fine finishes after being drawn in the same heat. Thane's Saif Farooq Chafekar claimed the top spot among qualifiers for the boys U-16 80m hurdles semifinals with a time of 11.05 seconds.

In the girls U-16 80m hurdles, Mumbai Suburban's Shaivi Rakesh Mehta and Satara's Abhilasha Waghmare clocked the two fastest times with 13.18 seconds and 13.19 seconds respectively among 40 entrants.

East Godavari's Pushyami Naga S Ganta was the only other competitor to clock under 14 seconds. Panipat's Rudar topped the qualifiers for the boys U-16 discus throw final with a best effort of 45.52m. Gautam Buddha Nagar's Avinesh Talan (44.91m) and Gaya's Priyanshu Sharma (44.61m) were the others who crossed the 44m mark. Salem's Sanjay Kumar (43.24m) and Jaunpur's Abhay Singh Patel (42.99) showed their potential to challenge the trio.

