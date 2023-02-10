Left Menu

Parliamentary Museum and Archives will showcase its collection of rare stamps at National Philately Exhibition

Parliamentary Museum and Archives will showcase its collection of rare stamps at National Philately Exhibition
The Parliamentary Museum and Archives will showcase its collection of rare national and international stamps at the four-day National Philately Exhibition at the Pragati Maidan here, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Friday.

The exhibition, titled Amritpex 2023, is being organised by the Department of Posts from February 11 to 15.

The Parliamentary Museum and Archives will showcase its collections of rare national and international stamps at the exhibition, the secretariat said in a statement.

Amritpex 2023 is large-scale exhibition that will highlight India's history, culture, art and heritage across the years through stamps and pictorial collections, it added.

