UEFA sends aid money to Champions League final host Turkey

PTI | Nyon | Updated: 10-02-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 22:32 IST
UEFA gave 200,000 euros (USD 214,000) on Friday to help relief work after the earthquake in Turkey, the country that will host the Champions League final in June.

The European soccer body also pledged to organize more fund-raising activities in the days leading up to the final on June 10 in Istanbul. It is also coordinating work among its 55 member associations to contribute to a disaster relief fund.

Initial donations included 150,000 euros (USD 160,000) from UEFA to the Turkish soccer federation, and a combined 50,000 euros (USD 54,000) for the UEFA Foundation for Children charity to support two organisations working in the disaster area in southern Turkey and Syria.

Moments of silence will be held before games next week in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, UEFA said. One European competition game will be held in Turkey on Thursday. Trabzonspor will host Basel in the Europa Conference playoff round and players will wear black armbands.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake on Monday has killed more than 20,000 people and devastated the region. AP SSC SSC

