Left Menu

NASA needs your help to find asteroids with comet-like tails

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 10-02-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 22:43 IST
NASA needs your help to find asteroids with comet-like tails
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA360)

NASA is inviting members of the public to help it find active asteroids - asteroids with comet-like activity such as tails or dust clouds. These enigmatic objects are still not well understood because few of these objects have been found so far - less than 30 active asteroids discovered since 1949.  

With the help of Citizen Scientists, NASA aims to increase the number of known active asteroids at least fourfold. They are of interest to scientists because they hold clues about where ices are found throughout the solar system and even provide clues about the origin of water here on Earth. Finding more of them will enable scientists to study these mysterious objects as a population.

Finding active asteroids is a challenging task. Unlike other celestial objects, they are relatively small and faint, making them difficult to detect. Additionally, their activity is rare, only one out of 10,000 asteroids is classified as active asteroids, making it even harder to find them.

How you can help? 

The Active Asteroids Citizen Science project takes images from the Dark Energy Camera (DECam) instrument mounted on the Blanco 4-meter telescope at the Cerro Tololo International Observatory in Chile. You can help find active asteroid candidates in these telescope images, all you need is a computer or a mobile device connected to the internet. No previous astronomy experience is needed.

To get started, visit the project website on Zooniverse, click/tap the “Get started” button and complete the short Tutorial to learn how to identify an active asteroid in the images.

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
3
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023