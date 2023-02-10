NASA needs your help to find asteroids with comet-like tails

NASA is inviting members of the public to help it find active asteroids - asteroids with comet-like activity such as tails or dust clouds. These enigmatic objects are still not well understood because few of these objects have been found so far - less than 30 active asteroids discovered since 1949.

With the help of Citizen Scientists, NASA aims to increase the number of known active asteroids at least fourfold. They are of interest to scientists because they hold clues about where ices are found throughout the solar system and even provide clues about the origin of water here on Earth. Finding more of them will enable scientists to study these mysterious objects as a population.

As strange as asteroids with tails may sound, they actually exist! Plus, these objects could hold clues to the mystery of how water in our solar system and beyond was formed. Help us spot them with @DoNASAScience’s Active Asteroids project: https://t.co/P7d4Rf6g0v pic.twitter.com/w7MqiRsbPb — NASA 360 (@NASA360) February 10, 2023

Finding active asteroids is a challenging task. Unlike other celestial objects, they are relatively small and faint, making them difficult to detect. Additionally, their activity is rare, only one out of 10,000 asteroids is classified as active asteroids, making it even harder to find them.

How you can help?

The Active Asteroids Citizen Science project takes images from the Dark Energy Camera (DECam) instrument mounted on the Blanco 4-meter telescope at the Cerro Tololo International Observatory in Chile. You can help find active asteroid candidates in these telescope images, all you need is a computer or a mobile device connected to the internet. No previous astronomy experience is needed.

To get started, visit the project website on Zooniverse, click/tap the “Get started” button and complete the short Tutorial to learn how to identify an active asteroid in the images.