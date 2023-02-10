Kanpur police seizes SP MLA Irfan Solanki, builder Shaukat Pahalwan's properties worth Rs 20 cr

Police here on Friday seized properties worth Rs 20 crore belonging to SP MLA Irfan Solanki and builder Shaukat Pahalwan, both currently in jail, under the Gangsters Act, officials said.

More properties allegedly owned by Pahalwan and his family members will be seized on Saturday, they said.

Twenty-seven flats in the Hilal compound in Jajmau area estimated to be worth Rs 20 crore have been seized under the Gangsters Act, said Station House Officer (SHO), Pheelkhana, Sunil Kumar.

The land was allegedly taken on builder agreement by Pahalwan and Solanki invested illegally earned money in it, he said.

Solanki and his brother Rizwan were arrested in December for allegedly harassing a woman and setting her house on fire in a bid to grab her plot. They had surrendered before police.

Later, police slapped the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act against them and three others -- Pahelwan, Israel and Mohd Shareef.

Solanki, a four-time MLA, is currently lodged in Maharajganj jail.

The action of seizure of property belonging to Solanki, Rizwan and Pahalwan started on Friday, SHO Kumar said.

Several high-rise buildings in Gwaltoli, Civil Lines allegedly owned by Pahalwan and his family members will be seized on Saturday, he said.

Talking to PTI, Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Anand Prakash Tiwari said that over two dozen properties allegedly owned by Solanki, Rizwan, Pahalwan and their other associates, who amassed them through illegal means, have been identified.

These properties, roughly estimated to be worth over Rs 150 crore, are located in Gwaltoli, Civil Lines, Chamanganj, Beckonganj, Anwarganj, Jajmau and in neighbouring Unnao district, he said.

''We had sought help from the Kanpur Development Authority and the Kanpur Municipal Corporation to find details of the properties belonging to the SP MLA and his gang members,'' Tiwari said.

