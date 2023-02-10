Gurugram: Chintels' residents hold candlelight march to mark one year of collapse

Residents of Chintels Paradiso on Friday held a candlelight march here on Friday to mark one year of the collapse of portions of some apartments at the housing complex and demanded that the flats be rebuilt.

Raising slogans like ''Ghar Ke Badle Ghar'' (a house for a house) and ''Justice for Humanity, Justice for Chintels'', the protesters marched to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav's officer and submitted a memorandum to him listing their demands.

''The Gurugram administration has continually dragged and delayed the matter by not issuing timely orders to the developer/builder to provide permanent and equivalent accommodation to the suffering owners by buying them new flats of similar size and specifications in the same vicinity.

''In case this is not fully workable for the developer/builder for some reasons, the developer/builder can rebuild the unsafe towers in a time-bound manner under the Haryana government's supervision and accommodate all the owners in the interim period by paying market rental values for payment of their rents/EMIs etc. during this period,'' the memorandum read.

''Tower-D owners/residents continue to live in temporary/refugee type accommodation with no settlement. All other tower owners/residents live in a state of fear, uncertainty and stress with no financial values or liquidity of their hard-earned money,'' it said.

DC Yadav held a meeting with the protesters.

''The residents are demanding reconstruction of the flats. While this is not in our hands, we will surely recommend their case to the state government,'' he said.

On February 10 last year, renovation work on the sixth floor apartment of Tower D at Chintels Paradiso in Gurugram's sector 109 triggered the collapse of its dining room floor. One after another roofs and floors of flats below crumbled, killing two people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)