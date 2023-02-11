Left Menu

Three people rescued from Syria rubble 110 hours after earthquake -state media

Three people were rescued from the rubble of a building in the Syrian city of Jableh, state media reported, around 110 hours after a deadly earthquake struck the region on Monday.

Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 11-02-2023 00:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 00:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Syrian Arab Republic

Three people were rescued from the rubble of a building in the Syrian city of Jableh, state media reported, around 110 hours after a deadly earthquake struck the region on Monday. Live television footage from the site showed two people being pulled from the rubble by Syrian and Lebanese rescue crews, as bystanders clapped and shouted "God is great".

A rescue worker said that two of those rescued were a woman and her child. More than 3,500 people have been killed by the quake in Syria, according to tallies by state media and a rescue service in the insurgent-held northwest of the conflict-divided country.

Turkey's death toll neared 20,000 as of Friday evening, according to the country's disaster management authority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

