Earthquake death toll in northwest Syria climbs to more than 2,166 -White Helmets

Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 11-02-2023 00:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 00:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least 2,166 people were killed in opposition-held northwest Syria by the major earthquake, Syrian White Helmets said on Friday.

The toll in the government-held areas also has risen to 1,387 deaths and 2,326 injured, the state media reported on Thursday citing Syria's health ministry.

