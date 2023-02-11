Left Menu

Ex-Apple designer behind Charles III's coronation emblem

PTI | London | Updated: 11-02-2023 05:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 05:14 IST
Ex-Apple designer behind Charles III's coronation emblem
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The official emblem of King Charles III's coronation, created by former Apple chief designer Jony Ive and his associates, honors the monarch's love of nature by joining the flora that symbolize the four nations of the United Kingdom in a single image.

The rose of England, the thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales and the shamrock of Northern Ireland form a picture of St. Edward's Crown, which will be placed on the new king's head when he is crowned May 6 at Westminster Abbey. The emblem revealed by Buckingham Palace on Friday is rendered in the colours of the Union flag, with the crown depicted in blue surrounded by further drawings of the four plants in red, all on a white background.

''The design was inspired by King Charles' love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world,'' Ive said in a statement.

''The emblem speaks to the happy optimism of spring and celebrates the beginning of this new Carolean era for the United Kingdom.'' The emblem was designed by Ive and his creative collective, LoveFrom.

Ive holds some 14,000 patents globally, as well as honorary doctorates from the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge, as well as the Royal College of Art, where he is chancellor.

The emblem will be available for use for all activities associated with the coronation, including community and national events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023