Earthquake death toll in Turkey climbs to 20,665 - AFAD

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2023 12:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 11:20 IST
Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria. (Photo: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
The death toll in Turkey from this week's devastating earthquakes has risen to 20,665, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Saturday.

It said that nearly 93,000 victims have been evacuated from the quake zone in southern Turkey and that more than 166,000 personnel were involved in the rescue and relief efforts.

There have been 1,891 aftershocks since the first quake early on Monday, it added.

