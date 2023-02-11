Turkish company to send ships to house 3,000 in earthquake zone

Turkey's Karadeniz Holding said on Saturday it would send two humanitarian aid ships that can each house 1,500 people to help the relief effort in the southern province of Hatay, hit by a major earthquake that has claimed more than 20,000 lives. "The company is working with the authorities to send life ships Suheyla Sultan and Rauf Bey to Iskenderun-Hatay, the company said, adding this would be its first humanitarian mission.

The so-called life ships, built for humanitarian aid missions, have accommodation, fridges, TVs, and heating, as well as facilities for education, healthcare, and food, the company said. "We focused all our energy on this project to serve people in the area impacted by the earthquake. We aim to provide a safe haven to them as soon as possible," it said in a statement.

The earthquake has left hundreds of thousands of people homeless in ten provinces across the southeastern region of Turkey, with many sleeping in tents and cars in freezing temperatures. Karadeniz Holding is known for its 36 floating power plants that produce electricity around the world.

