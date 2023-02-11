India dedicates Jaffna Cultural Centre to people of Sri Lanka

India on Saturday dedicated to the people of Sri Lanka the state-of-the-art Jaffna Cultural Centre which was built with India's assistance and is a magnificent example of the bilateral development partnership.

The centre, whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2015, was dedicated to the people of Sri Lanka after a colourful cultural show that projected the diversity and richness of Sri Lankan culture.

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan were present at the event.

"The iconic Jaffna Cultural Center was dedicated to the people today in the gracious presence of President H.E @RW_UNP,Minister @Murugan_MOS,High Commissioner, Hon.Ministers Vidura Wickramanayake, Douglas Devananda,Kadar Masthan, several MPs& dignitaries from all walks of life," the Indian High Commission here tweeted.

"H.E @RW_UNP thanked PM @narendramodi for the Center and underlined that JCC is a major project between the two countries," it said.

The centre was conceived as a reconciliation project primarily aimed at expanding the cultural infrastructure for the people of the Northern Province.

It consists of multiple facilities such as a museum, an advanced theatre-style auditorium that can accommodate more than 600 people, a 11-storey learning tower and a public square that can also double up as an amphitheatre, according to an official statement.

Minister Murugan, who arrived in Jaffna on Thursday on a four-day visit to Sri Lanka, on Saturday announced a special financial assistance scheme for 100 students in the University of Jaffna from economically backward families.

During his visit, Murugan would meet with President Wickremesinghe before his departure on February 12.

The minister would also visit various sites that underline the scale and extent of India's people-centric development partnership in Sri Lanka and also interact with a cross-section of leaders and stakeholders, the Indian High Commission here said on Thursday.

