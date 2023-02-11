Left Menu

Mumbai: Three injured in fire at Mulund eatery

The persons, including a 17-year-old boy, sustained minor injuries after a fire broke out in an eatery in the citys Mulund area on Saturday, an official said.

Mumbai: Three injured in fire at Mulund eatery
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The persons, including a 17-year-old boy, sustained minor injuries after a fire broke out in an eatery in the city’s Mulund area on Saturday, an official said. The fire at Cowboy Barbecue on Ram Ratan Triveni Marg was reported around 3 pm, said the official.

After being alerted, the fire brigade rushed fire tenders to the spot and doused the fire in 10-15 minutes, the official said. Two adults and a 17-year-old boy suffered minor injuries and were taken to nearby Agrawal Hospital. All of them were discharged after treatment, a civic official said.

The cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained, said the official. Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

