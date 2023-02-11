Left Menu

VA Tech WABAG Ltd reports Q3 consolidated PAT at Rs 46.54 cr

Water treatment company VA Tech WABAG Ltd has reported consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 at Rs 46.54 crore, the company said on Saturday.The city-based firm had registered consolidated PAT at Rs 45.49 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.For the nine month period ending December 31, 2022, the consolidated profit grew to Rs 122.88 crore from Rs 85.99 crore registered year ago.The consolidated total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 653.60 crore from Rs 750.94 crore recorded same period of last year.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-02-2023 17:58 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 17:58 IST
VA Tech WABAG Ltd reports Q3 consolidated PAT at Rs 46.54 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Water treatment company VA Tech WABAG Ltd has reported consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 at Rs 46.54 crore, the company said on Saturday.

The city-based firm had registered consolidated PAT at Rs 45.49 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2022, the consolidated profit grew to Rs 122.88 crore from Rs 85.99 crore registered year ago.

The consolidated total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 653.60 crore from Rs 750.94 crore recorded same period of last year. For the nine month period ending December 31, 2022, the company declared a total income of Rs 2,088.31 crore as against Rs 2,110.19 crore registered same period of last year.

''Our focus on technology, industrial and international projects continue to lead us on the path of profitable growth. We continue to be well-placed in few large desalination and waste water treatment orders which we expect to realise soon,'' company chairman and managing director Rajiv Mittal said.

''We are also on track to continue being cash positive by end of the financial year,'' he said.

VA Tech WABAG has order book of over Rs 10,000 crore including those secured from framework contracts, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023