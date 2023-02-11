Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 19:09 IST
Delhi records maximum temperature of 27.7 degrees Celsius
The national capital witnessed a warm day on Saturday as the mercury settled at 27.7 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 14 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, it said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 95 per cent and 45 per cent.

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 280 at 6 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The weather department has predicted strong surface winds for Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 24 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius respectively.

