Fresh snow in higher reaches, 196 roads closed

Higher reaches in Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Shimla districts experienced another spell of snowfall in the past 24 hours while light rains lashed mid and low hills of Himachal Pradesh.

According to the meteorological (MeT) department, Kothi received 20 cm of snow, followed by Kalpa 17.5 cm, Gondla 13.5 cm, Keylong, Kukumseri and Khadrala 5 cm each, Manali 2 cm while Kufri in the suburbs of state capital Shimla received traces of snow.

As many as 196 roads including three national highways are blocked due to snow. A maximum of 148 roads are closed in Lahaul and Spiti, 25 in Kinnaur,12 in Kullu, seven in Chamba, two in Kangra and one each in Mandi and Shimla district.

About 150 transformers and 10 water schemes were disrupted in the state, according to the state emergency operation centre.

The district administration of Lahaul and Spiti has advised the tourists and residents to avoid unnecessary travel in case of snowfall and informed that Manali-Leh National Highway (NH-03) has been blocked due to avalanches Darcha-Shinkula road, Kaza road (NH-505), Graphu to Kaza road and Sumdo to Losar road are closed for all types of vehicles. The Pangi-Killar state highway (SH-26) was also closed following an avalanche near Tindi.

Light to moderate rains lashed several parts of the state and Manali with 36 mm of rains was wettest followed by Seobagh 17 mm, Bhuntar 15 mm, Reckong Peo and Sarahan 13 mm each, Chamba 10 mm, Bajura 7 mm, Rampur 6 mm, Shimla, Janjheli and Rohru 4 mm each, while Bijahi, Theog, Pandoh, Palampur, Nahan, Solan, Dalhousie, Dhaulakaun, Mandi, Narkanda and Jubberhatti received 1 to 3 mm of rains.

Intense cold wave conditions continued to prevail in most parts of the state. The local MeT station has predicted dry weather for the next four days from Sunday onwards. There was no significant change in the minimum temperatures and Keylong was coldest at night recording a low of minus 4.7 degree Celsius.

