PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 19:06 IST
Sunny Tuesday in Delhi, max temp settles at 25.9 deg C
It was sunny and pleasant day in the national capital on Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling at 25.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the Met office said.

The city registered a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius in the morning, two notches below normal.

The relative humidity was recorded at 90 per cent in the evening.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city will experience mainly clear sky and strong surface winds during the daytime on Wednesday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 28 and 10 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Delhi on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius while the minimum had settled at 8.7 degrees Celsius. On Monday, Delhi logged a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 135, the lowest since October 13, owing to chilly winds that dispersed pollutants as they swept through the city.

On Tuesday, the AQI stood at 145 at 9 am and 129 at 6 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

