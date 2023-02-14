Left Menu

Earthquake drone footage shows depth of destruction in Turkish town

Empty buildings with their walls ripped open showed the power of the earthquake last week that devastated the city, close to the epicentre of the tremor that struck southern Turkey and Syria. Two images, taken in 2020 and again after the earthquake, highlighted the trail of destruction in the city, with many houses turned to rubble.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 19:17 IST
Earthquake drone footage shows depth of destruction in Turkish town

Drone footage in the southern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras showed the devastation caused by the earthquake, collapsing dozens of buildings and forcing hundreds of families to live in tents erected in a stadium in freezing temperatures. Empty buildings with their walls ripped open showed the power of the earthquake last week that devastated the city, close to the epicentre of the tremor that struck southern Turkey and Syria.

Two images, taken in 2020 and again after the earthquake, highlighted the trail of destruction in the city, with many houses turned to rubble. However, some apartment blocks survived with apparently minor damage, such as cracked walls. The earthquake, with a combined death toll in Turkey and Syria exceeding 37,000, has devastated whole cities in both countries, leaving survivors homeless in the bitter cold, at times sleeping on piles of rubble.

More than 158,000 people have evacuated the vast swathe of southern Turkey hit by the quake. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; Spain health workers hold huge Madrid protest over state of health system and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
3
Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s the ugly workaround

Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s t...

 Canada
4
Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

From Field to Table: Understanding the Agriculture Industry

Smart Living: The Rise of Smarter Devices

Ukraine’s corruption purge setting stage for private investment-driven recovery

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023