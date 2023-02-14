Left Menu

Delhi LG asks DDA to stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli, Ladha Sarai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2023 19:30 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 19:30 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday directed the DDA to stop the anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli and Ladha Sarai villages till further instructions, Raj Niwas officials said. The decision came after a delegation of residents met the LG and sought relief from the demolition drive, citing ''anomalies'' in demarcation of land carried out by the AAP government in 2021, they added.

''The LG directed the Vice Chairman, DDA, and the local administration to immediately stop the demolition drive and assured the residents that their grievances would be looked into and the anomalies, as pointed out by them, would be examined,'' an official said.

The LG, however, reiterated that while no action will be taken against legal and rightful occupants ''any illegal encroachment or unauthorized occupation surrounding the heritage monuments will be removed forthwith, in pursuance of the orders of the High Court''. ''Having heard the grievances of the residents at length, the LG assured the residents that no injustice will be done to any rightful owner of land. He said the residents' complaints will be thoroughly examined and if any misdeed on part of any official was found, strict action will be taken against the erring officials,'' the official said.

The drive had begun on Friday and comes a month ahead of a proposed G20 meeting in South Delhi. According to the DDA, the area has about 55 monuments under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India, state archeological department and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The drive was in its fifth day on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

