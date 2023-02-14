Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Tuesday, February 14: * HC asked the city government to inform its stand on a PIL alleging that job postings on its website were being advertised below the fixed minimum wage.

* HC sought the responses of the city government and the Delhi Development Authority to a plea seeking a bar on demolition in the Mehrauli Archaeological Park area in south Delhi till a fresh ''demarcation report'' has been prepared.

* HC directed the authorities to maintain the status quo on various properties in the Mehrauli Archaeological Park area here, which have been identified to be demolished as part of the 'anti-encroachment' drive.

* The UPSC told the HC it has not received any fresh proposal from the city government for filling up posts of prosecutors in courts here and a statement made by the state about it was ''incorrect'' and ''inappropriate''.

* HC stayed the demolition of a slum in the vicinity of Pragati Maidan by the Public Works Department (PWD) and sought a report from the Centre and the Delhi government authorities on the issue.

* HC has directed the authorities to provide an alternative shelter home for the cows of a 'gaushala' located in the slums at Bhairo Marg in the city which is to be demolished.

* HC has upheld the validity of the legal provisions requiring Indian citizenship for being appointed as the guardian of a person with a disability.

