Shift night shelter at Sarai Kale Khan before G20 summit: Delhi Police to DUSIB

The Delhi Police has asked DUSIB to shift the night shelter at Sarai Kale Khan before the scheduled G20 summit in September amid concerns that it is being used by criminals and miscreants, officials said on Tuesday. In a letter to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), the police said the shelter home is close to the Sarai Kale Khan interstate bus terminal and, therefore, people from across the country avail the facility. ''The identity proofs of the people staying in the night shelter are not thoroughly verified and criminals and miscreants often use it as a hiding place after submitting forged Aadhaar cards and other proofs,'' the letter said. The city police said it has often been observed that it is the ''favourite hideout'' of bad characters and history sheeters. It always remains full at night and people staying there often create a ruckus after getting drunk, it said. ''We have recommended that it be shifted to another location and we ideally want it to be done before the G20 summit. The night shelter is located in a crime-prone area and a large number of crime cases, including incidents of snatching, robbery and theft, are reported from this area,'' a senior police officer told PTI. ''We understand that criminals misuse this facility and pose a danger to genuine people staying here. So, it is better that the shelter home is shifted to another location,'' he said.

Delhi Police's recommendations came after the station house officer, Sunlight Colony, conducted an on-site verification. Asked about the matter, Bipin Rai, member, of DUSIB, told PTI, ''We are discussing the matter internally and appropriate action will be taken.'' Started in 2014 on DDA land, the night shelter is located near the Sarai Kale Khan light traffic signal and can accommodate 54 people.

